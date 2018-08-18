ICE Says Man Detained While Driving Pregnant Wife to the Hospital Had Outstanding Arrest Warrant in Mexico on Homicide Charges

An immigrant in the U.S. illegally who was detained by federal immigration officers in San Bernardino this week while he was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mexico on homicide charges, authorities said Saturday.

Joel Arrona-Lara was driving his wife, Maria del Carmen Venegas, to a local hospital Wednesday for her scheduled cesarean section when he was apprehended by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents.

“Mr. Arrona-Lara was brought to ICE’s attention due to an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest in Mexico on homicide charges,” ICE said in a statement. He is currently in custody pending removal proceedings.

Venegas and her family could not be reached for comment.

