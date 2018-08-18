Homicide Detectives Called to Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting in Culver City

A man who authorities described as a “suspect” was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Culver City before homicide detectives were called to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

While the man was called a suspect, sheriff’s deputies did not describe the crime he was accused of or the circumstances leading to the shooting. Although no information was released about the man’s condition in a news release, officials said homicide detectives were investigating.

The shooting happened about 1:47 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mentone Avenue, authorities said.

No other details were released by the department.

Correction: A previous version of this article said the man was only hospitalized but he’s presumed to be dead since homicide detectives are investigating.