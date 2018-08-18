Preliminary Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Big Bear: USGS

August 18, 2018
A USGS map shows the location of a magnitude 3.2 earthquake that struck near Big Bear City on Aug. 18, 2018.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck near the Big Bear area on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 9:02 a.m. about 2 miles north of Fawnskin, nearly 6 miles west-northwest of Big Bear City and almost 15 miles east-northeast of Lake Arrowhead.

The epicenter was in a remote area near Delamar Mountain Road, north of Big Bear Lake. The temblor had a depth of nearly 2 miles, according to USGS.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.