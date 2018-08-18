Pursuit of DUI Suspect Ends in Crash, Deputy-Involved Shooting in Compton: LASD

An investigation was underway into a deputy-involved shooting that occurred after a DUI suspect crashed while being pursued in Compton on Friday night, authorities said.

Four men in their 20s were detained after the incident that happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 900 block of North Thorson Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were in pursuit of an individual who was driving recklessly and suspected of being under the influence, detectives stated. While attempting to evade law enforcement, the suspect’s vehicle crashed and two men got out, which is when the deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to the statement.

The two men fled the scene, and deputies set up a containment area, officials said. It was unknown at that time if either of the suspects was struck by gunfire.

The two additional occupants of the vehicle remained at the scene and were detained. Approximately three hours later, the other two suspects who fled the area were detained as well, the news release read.

No one was struck by gunfire, and no deputies were injured during the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not release further details.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton Station at 310-605-6500.