San Diego Utility Tries to Shift $379M in Wildfire Costs to Customers — Filing an Appeal in Court

San Diego Gas & Electric is not giving up its fight to pass on to ratepayers $379 million in costs related to the deadly wildfires that scorched the San Diego area 11 years ago.

The utility has filed an appeal with the state’s 4th Appellate District in San Diego, calling on the court to review a decision by the California Public Utilities Commission that rejected SDG&E’s request last November. The commission also denied the utility a rehearing on the case last month.

SDG&E’s attorneys said last year’s decision “will have severe adverse practical consequences for privately owned utilities” in California and, by extension, threatens to have “ripple effects throughout the state’s economy.”

The CPUC has put utilities in a “whipsaw,” the 84-page filing argued. SDG&E wants the appeals court to vacate the commission’s 5-0 vote and “rule that SDG&E is entitled to recover payments” from the 2007 San Diego wildfires.

