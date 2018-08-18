Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 18th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Yes! School is in session, but that's no excuse to still have some family fun this weekend. Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

FREE!

Family Health Fair @ 10am

St. Francis Medical Center

3630 East Imperial Highway

Lynwood

The free family health fair at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood is about disease prevention. We have an opportunity to check out blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and more starting at 10am this morning. Parking is free.

-0-

Free!

Watts Healthcare Community Health Festival@ 8am

10300 Compton Avenue

Los Angeles

323 564 4331

http://www.wattshealth.org

There’s free testing for diabetes, cholesterol, as well as dental exams and more at the Watts Healthcare Community Festival. You might want to get there early because from 8am until 9am, there’s breakfast, free pancakes will be served until they run out.

-0-

Free!

Natsumatsuri Family Festival @ 11am

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.golittletokgo.com

Admission is also free for the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival in Little Tokyo at the Japanese American National Museum. A day of all kinds of cultural activities including crafts and performances start today at 11am.

-0-

Free!

8th Annual LA Taco Festival @Noon

Grand Park

200 North Grand Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

LATacoFestival.com

Yum! The annual LA Taco Festival is in the middle of downtown Los Angeles at Grand Park. Taco vendors include Kogi BBQ, Epic Tacos, Pinch of Flavor, and more. In addition to the fabulous food, there’s music, arts, and crafts all starting at Noon.

-0-

Free!

6th Annual Mobile Retail & Food Truck Expo @ 8:30am

Los Angeles Trade Tech College

400 West Washington Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-753-2335

lelliott@vsedc.org

If you’re interested in the food truck business get some information today at the annual mobile retail and food truck expo. The “on the road” eatery education is happening this morning at Los Angeles Trade Tech College in downtown Los Angeles.

-0-

George Barris Personal Collection Sale

Admission is Free

Barris Kustom City

10811 Riverside Drive

North Hollywood

818-984-1314

joji@barris.com

http://www.barris.com

Memorabilia of the late legendary car kustomizer George Barris is available at this special garage sale. Items at the North Hollywood garage of the man who created the Batmobile and other iconic television and movie vehicles sell for one dollar and up according to Barris’ daughter Joji.

The North Hollywood sale begins at 8am.

-0-

Bikes & Bombers VII @ 9am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

The Lyon Air Museum welcomes motorcycle lovers to its BIKERS AND BOMBERS motorcycle show and judging contest. We can explore what’s new, interesting and unique on two wheels starting at 9am.

-0-

20th Annual Wings Over Camarillo

Air Show, Car Show, Festival

Camarillo Airport

Camarillo

805 419 3530

Wingsovercamarillo.com

Aviation lovers are on their way to Camarillo for the annual WINGS OVER CAMARILLO AIR SHOW, CAR SHOW, AND FESTIVAL. This year’s expanded event includes a military aircraft display, a World War II re-enactment camp and a hands-on kids zone where children can build a Lego airport and learn about airplanes, drones and robotics.

-0-

Make it a HIGH FLYING Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

