18-Year-Old Killed in Stabbing at Santa Ana Outdoor Party: Police

A man died after police found him and another teenager stabbed on the street while responding to reports of an unsanctioned outdoor party in Santa Ana, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened around midnight in a commercial area at the cul-de-sac of 2000 South Eastwood Ave., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene as a big group of partygoers was leaving, the agency said.

Witnesses alerted police about the victims, who were found with apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.

Paramedics responded and transported the victims to a trauma center, where one of them was declared dead at 1:08 a.m. The other teenager was last listed in stable condition, the Police Department said.

Detectives have not determined a motive, the agency added.

Anyone with information can call police at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.