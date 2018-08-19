96 Grams of Meth Seized From Man Passed Out While in a Fullerton McDonald’s Drive-Thru: Police

When police saw a man passed out while waiting in a Fullerton McDonald’s drive-thru early Saturday, officers eventually found and seized 96 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Officers spotted the man passed out while behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 2:34 a.m., police said in an Instagram post. They discovered the 96 grams of methamphetamine inside the his glove compartment.

There were also a number of items indicating the man was going to sell the meth, according to police, though no information about what the items were has been released.

Police did not give any details about the man’s possible arrest in the post.

The McDonald’s where the incident occurred is located in the 100 block of East Chapman Avenue. No further information has been released by police.