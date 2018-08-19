Brave Gowns Brighten Hospital Stays for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer Germann created Brave Gowns after her brother was stuck in the hospital during Halloween and couldn’t trick-or-treat. To help him enjoy the season right from his hospital room and gain a sense of power during a scary time, she developed a line of bright, fun hospital gowns to suit every personality. In 2017, more than 175,000 gowns were worn by patients in children’s hospitals across the U.S.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, August 19, 2018.