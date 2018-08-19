Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
George Barris Personal Collection Sale Opens the Car Legend’s Archives
-
The George Barris Kustom Garage Sale
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 18th, 2018
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 19th, 2018
-
The FAB Mom’s Back to School Guide
-
Vintage Travel Exhibit “Friendly Skies” Opens in Pasadena
-
-
Sweet Summer Corn by EST. Prime Steakhouse
-
The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day
-
Coconut’s Fish Cafe Celebrates the 59th Anniversary of Hawaiian Statehood
-
Back to School Health Tips with Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Celebrating Bastille Day with Crepes Bonaparte
-
-
Domestic Abuse from a Digital Distance: Smart Devices Used to Torment and Confuse
-
New California Pizza Festival Preview with Prova Pizzeria & 786 Degrees
-
Ingredients to Amp Up Your Mac N’ Cheese Day with Elbows Mac N’ Cheese