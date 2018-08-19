High Surf, Strong Rip Currents Expected in SoCal Beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Forecasters urged Southern California beachgoers to take precautions due to elevated surf and dangerous rip currents. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 9 on Aug. 19, 2018. Elevated surf with strong #RipCurrents for LA/Ventura Co. Beaches through Sat evening! Use caution at the beach; swim near a lifeguard & have a safe weekend! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/sXxMSb8sz2 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 18, 2018 Strong #RipCurrents in S swell expected this weekend. Use caution in/near the ocean! Swim near a lifeguard! #CAwx #CAsurf #SoCal pic.twitter.com/BD3aeUDxcn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2018 34.012516 -118.499940 Related stories Beachgoers Warned of Dangerous Rip Currents, Higher Surf Across Ventura, L.A. and O.C. Coastlines