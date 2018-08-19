Lyft Driver Shot in Road Rage Incident in Glassell Park; 2 Passengers Unharmed: LAPD

A Lyft driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Glassell Park early Sunday during a road rage incident that left his passengers unharmed, officials said.

A person in what appeared to be a black Toyota Prius opened fire and struck the victim near the intersection of Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Lyft driver had two passengers in his vehicle at the time, the agency said.

Police received a call about the shooting at around 5 a.m. The assailant managed to flee the scene, Sgt. Robert Alaniz told KTLA.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital.

“Doesn’t look like he is going to die unless something happens on the operating table,” Alaniz said.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters wheeling the victim into an ambulance and water gushing from a sheared hydrant nearby.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.