Man Shot Dead in Colton; Search Warrant Served in Homicide Investigation

After a man was shot dead in Colton early Saturday, investigators served a search warrant at a nearby home believed to be in connection with the shooting, police said.

About 12:16 a.m., police got a call about the shooting in the 1100 block of North Rancho Avenue, officials said. The caller said the possible victim was inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to authorities.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released by police.

Later, detectives and members of the Inland Valley SWAT team served a search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of West Citrus Avenue. Authorities believe the home is connected to the shooting, though they did not specify how.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Colton Police Department Detective Lunt at 909-370-5000 or 909-370-5142.