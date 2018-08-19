Mondrian Los Angeles & Vanderpump Dogs Launch VanderpupCation Luxe Pet Package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luxury hotel Mondrian Los Angeles has teamed up with Vanderpump Dogs to create a fun “VanderpupCation” retreat for guests and their furry friends under 25 pounds. Starting August 15th, guests and pets will receive a bundle of luxury toys, accessories, discounts, and the new Vanderpump Dog doggy pajamas. Ten percent of room revenue goes to the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. John Blizzard of Vanderpump Dogs and Sebastian Silvestri of Mondrian parent company SBE share details about the package and inspiration behind it. Details available at MondrianLosAngeles.com.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, August 18, 2018.