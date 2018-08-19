‘Pick of the Litter’ Dog-umentary Follows Guide Dogs in the Making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pick of the Litter follows a litter of puppies from birth through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind. Along the way, these remarkable animals rely on a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do life-changing things in the service of their human. Directors/Producers Don Hardy and Dana Nachman discuss the process for the filmmakers and the pups.

Pick of the Litter can be seen at Laemmle Royal Theater in West L.A., August 31st through September 13th.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, August 19, 2018.