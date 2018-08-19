Probe Continues After Officials Find Body Near SUV of Missing L.A. County Fire Captain in Montecito Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The disappearance of a Los Angeles County fire captain remained under investigation on Sunday after officials found a body near the firefighter's parked SUV in the Montecito area.

The remains were taken to the coroner after officials discovered them around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the canyon near the Hot Springs Trailhead, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The coroner has not confirmed the body's identity nor the cause or manner of death.

Deputies responded to the location on Friday afternoon following a report of a "suspicious vehicle" that had been parked near the trailhead since Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

That's the same day L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, was last seen leaving his residence in Newhall at 7:30 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Officials learned that the Chrysler Aspen parked near the trailhead was registered to Habell, and that the vehicle's only male occupant was last spotted walking toward the trail.

A search and rescue team, including an air support unit, started scouring the area but could not find Habell in the dark, the Sheriff's Office said. The search resumed early Saturday and at around 6 p.m., a male individual's body was found.

Authorities in L.A. County have not released a statement since the discovery.

Earlier in the week, Capt. Adam Clint with the L.A. County Fire Department told KTLA that nobody has had contact with Habell since he headed for an L.A. Fitness facility in Stevenson Ranch on Monday. He said Habell worked at fire station 73 in Newhall.

"We are all devastated, not just his immediate family, but his brothers and sisters here in Los Angeles County Fire Department,” Inspector Gustavo Medina previously told KTLA.

The missing captain, a father of three, has been with the agency for 13 years, according to officials.