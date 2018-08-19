Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 19th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's try something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Free!

Natsumatsuri Family Festival @ 11am

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.golittletokgo.com

This the last day of the annual Natsumatsuri Family Festival in Little Tokyo at the Japanese American National Museum. A day of all kinds of cultural activities including crafts and performances start today at 11am. Admission is free.

-0-

Closing Today!

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This is also the last day to experience “Genghis Khan: The Exhibition” at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, and the passport to Western culture.

Interesting! The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

-0-

George Barris Personal Collection Sale

Admission is Free

Barris Kustom City

10811 Riverside Drive

North Hollywood

818-984-1314

joji@barris.com

http://www.barris.com

Memorabilia of the late legendary car kustomizer George Barris is available at this special garage sale. Items at the North Hollywood garage of the man who created the Batmobile and other iconic television and movie vehicles sell for one dollar and up according to Barris’ daughter Joji.

The North Hollywood sale begins at 8am.

-0-

Closing Sunday, August 26th

There’s More to Neon Signs Than Liquor, Motels, and Live Nude Girls and Motel California

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

See the incredible restoration of some of the most historic neon signs, including the elaborate neon sign that at one time graced the historic TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

-0-

One Day Neon Art Immersive Classes with David Svenson

Saturday, September 29th, 2018 @ 10am

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

Sign up now because classes fill fast for the Neon Art Immersive Classes.

Students will get into the flames and develop familiarity with the three key bending techniques utilized to construct any lit piece. Students will make soft curves with the ribbon burner, right-angle bends on the crossfire, and create splices by joining together two pieces of tubing.

This immersive day walks you through the entire process from glass to glow and each student will head home with an experimental work produced by their very own hands.

The class is for ages 21 and up.

-0-

Why They Wore It: The Politics and Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

This new exhibit features never-before-displayed Melania Trump Dolce & Gabbana gown worn at G7 Summit and Pat Nixon’s Red Coat worn on the historic Nixon China Trip.

More than 20 formal gowns and pieces of apparel of American First Ladies are on display at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in a new exhibit, Why They Wore It: The Politics & Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion, which breaks new ground by exploring — for the first time — how each First Lady used her favorite styles to advance her own — and her husband’s — agenda, by embracing special causes and promoting political positions.

This colorful, original exhibit is the first setting in which one of First Lady Melania Trump’s dresses is on display outside of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

-0-

Free!

Made in L.A. 2018

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu

This MADE IN L.A. at the Hammer Museum in Westwood. This exhibition features 32-Los Angeles artists ranging in age from 29 to 97 who have contributed works representing vital aspects of our contemporary culture.

After touring this massive celebration of Los Angeles artists, we’re invited to vote for our favorite at one of the one site iPad kiosks. Each artist is eligible for one of three awards: the $100,000 Mohn Award, the $25,000 Career Achievement Award and the $25,000 Public Recognition Award.

Admission is free.

-0-

Summer Vehicle Exhibition

Vintage Motor Racing with Special Tribute to Dan Gurney

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

http://www.lyonairmuseum.org

The annual Summer Vehicle Exhibit runs through Labor Day Weekend.

List of cars on display include:

1937 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix

1957 Porsche 356A Speedster

1961 Porsche Carrera Abarth GTL

1963 Shelby Cobra “Sebring Edition”

1965 Alfa Romeo Guilia TZ2

1968 AAR Indy Gurney Eagle #48

1970 Porsche 914/6 GTU

1972 AAR Gurney Mystery Eagle

1973/74 Kremer “Samson” 3.0 Porsche Carrera RSR

-0-

Bamboo

Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

The exhibit explores the evolution of Japanese Bamboo basketry from an art form to complicated sculptural forms.

-0-

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982: A Love Letter to the Music

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum.org

Select photographs of legendary artists photographed by Los Angeles born Bruce W. Talamon during one of the most fertile times in R&B, can be seen in the first-ever exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum®.

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk Photographs 1972–1982 provides a revealing look into the untold and unknown moments that happened off the stage and outside the recording studio, showcasing a period in musical history as seen through the eyes of a young African-American photographer at the start of his career.

Admission starts at $12.95.

-0-

Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B, and Funk

Photographs 1972-1982

Eso Won Bookstore

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 1048

http://www.esowonbookstore.com

The Grammy Museum exhibition: “Photographs 1971-1982: A Love Letter to the Music" is a preamble to the September publication of Talamon’s forthcoming book from Taschen Publishing. Eso Won Bookstore in Leimert Park says we can pre-order the $70.00 special publication now at the Degnan Boulevard location or you can pre-order at the Eso Won Bookstore website: esowonbookstore.com.

-0-

Closing Sunday, October 7th

Judy Chicago’s Birth Project: Born Again

Grafton Tyler Brown: Exploring California

Brody Albert: Strata

Pasadena Museum of California Art

490 East Union Street

Pasadena

626 568 3665

pmcaonline.org

Time is running out to see the exhibitions currently on display at the Pasadena Museum of California Art. When the facility, which is famous for showcasing the Golden State, especially landscapes by the 1920s and 1930s plein-air painters depicting sun-dappled citrus groves, Midcentury Modern art, and contemporary paintings, photography, sculpture and installation works is closing forever Sunday, October 7th.

-0-

Closing Monday, September 3rd

Dino Summer

Discovery Cube OC

oc.discoverycube.org

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

la.discoverycube.org

Time is running out to enter a lost world of prehistoric creatures from land and sea at DINO SUMMER at both Discovery Cube locations in Santa Ana and Los Angeles.

Check the websites for times and ticket information.

-0-

20th Annual Wings Over Camarillo

Air Show, Car Show, Festival

Camarillo Airport

Camarillo

805 419 3530

Wingsovercamarillo.com

Aviation lovers are in Camarillo for the annual WINGS OVER CAMARILLO AIR SHOW, CAR SHOW, AND FESTIVAL. This year’s expanded event includes a military aircraft display, a World War II re-enactment camp and a hands-on kids zone where children can build a Lego airport and learn about airplanes, drones and robotics.

-0-

Make it a HIGH FLYING Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

-0-

-0-0-0-