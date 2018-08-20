2 Teenagers Arrested After Gang-Related Stabbing in Saticoy: Sheriff’s Dept.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a gang-related stabbing in the unincorporated community of Saticoy, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Deputies responded on Aug. 7 to the 1200 block of Los Angeles Avenue in reference to a stabbing. The preliminary investigation indicated that three Hispanic male suspects approached two individuals who were walking together in the area of Los Angeles Avenue and Azahar Street, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“One of the suspects made threatening statements and remarks consistent with gang ideology while brandishing a knife at the victims,” a news release read.

The two individuals ran away as they were allegedly chased by the suspects. One of them was able to escape unharmed, but the suspects caught up with the second person and attacked him near Los Angeles Avenue and Violeta Street, officials said. He sustained stab wounds and a broken nose during the assault, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Department stated. He was later released.

Authorities previously said the injured victim was an 18-year-old man and the person he was walking with was a 17-year-old boy, the Ventura County Star reported.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified two suspects in this case. A 14-year-old boy from Ventura and a 17-year-old boy from Fillmore were arrested on Thursday and lodged at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, according to the department’s statement. Their names were not released due to their ages.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of assault with a deadly weapon and street terrorism against both teens, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators were still working leads on the third suspect, and an arrest was pending, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Detective J. Lopez with the Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit at 805-654-3548.