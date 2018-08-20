5 Live: KTLA Launches New Online-Only Show, Watch Weekdays at Noon, 2 p.m.

KTLA 5 News is proud to launch 5 Live, a new online-only show airing between our TV newscasts, and we invite you to watch.

The live show can be seen weekdays at noon and 2 p.m. at ktla.com/live and from within the KTLA 5 News app. It’s hosted by Samantha Cortese and Natalie Lizarraga, along with producer Scott Christopher.

Fondly known at KTLA as “the show between the shows,” 5 Live is a chance to catch up on the big stories of the day and have some fun.

The new show marks one more way for you to get KTLA 5 News, bringing the station to a total of 89 1/2 hours of news programming per week, including non-stop coverage on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“5 Live is a strong addition to our on-air newscasts and other digital ventures,” said KTLA Vice President and News Director Jason Ball. “This station has a long history of innovation and this is just one more way for us to connect with our viewers.”

You’re invited to join our 5 Live Facebook group and follow us on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ktla5live. We’re always looking for good stories and segment ideas, so drop us a line at 5live@ktla.com.