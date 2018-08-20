5 Live: KTLA Launches New Online-Only Show, Watch Weekdays at Noon, 2 p.m.

Posted 11:28 AM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, August 20, 2018

KTLA 5 News is proud to launch 5 Live, a new online-only show airing between our TV newscasts, and we invite you to watch.

Join Samantha Cortese, Scott Christopher and Natalie Lizarraga weekdays at noon the KTLA livestream.

The live show can be seen weekdays at noon and 2 p.m. at ktla.com/live and from within the KTLA 5 News app. It’s hosted by Samantha Cortese and Natalie Lizarraga, along with producer Scott Christopher.

Fondly known at KTLA as “the show between the shows,” 5 Live is a chance to catch up on the big stories of the day and have some fun.

The new show marks one more way for you to get KTLA 5 News, bringing the station to a total of 89 1/2 hours of news programming per week, including non-stop coverage on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“5 Live is a strong addition to our on-air newscasts and other digital ventures,” said KTLA Vice President and News Director Jason Ball. “This station has a long history of innovation and this is just one more way for us to connect with our viewers.”

You’re invited to join our 5 Live Facebook group and follow us on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ktla5live. We’re always looking for good stories and segment ideas, so drop us a line at 5live@ktla.com.