Authorities Search for ‘At Risk’ Stevenson Ranch Woman Who Suffers From Depression, Lupus

Police are asking the public for help Monday in their search for a missing Stevenson Ranch woman who suffers from depression and Lupus.

Jennifer “Jenny” Sison Mariano was last seen about 7:09 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 26500 block of Brooks Circle in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news alert.

Mariano is 48-years-old, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from severe depression and lupus, according to the Sheriff’s Department, who described Mariano as an “at risk” person.

She was said to be driving a 2016 white Lexus IS 250 with a California license place reading 7RMP150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.