Authorities Searching for Parents Who Allegedly Abducted Their Children From Grandparent’s Home in Hemet

Investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of two young children and their biological parents, who allegedly abducted them from their caretaker’s home in Hemet.

Samiuela Stevens, 28, and 21-year-old Megan Sweesy only have visitations rights with their two children, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The two are accused of unlawfully taking Sione, 23 months, and 8-month-old Akanesi Stevens from their grandparent’s house on the 44100 block of Gallipoli Place last Friday, Aug. 17, around 11:45 a.m.

The family is believed to be traveling with Samiuela’s twin brother, Hamani Stevens.

Authorities suspect they are somewhere in Los Angeles County, possibly Venice Beach, Santa Monica or Lennox.

They are traveling in a black 2000 Nissan Altima with Utah license plate number U094T.

No further details were available, and officials did not release descriptions of the suspects or children involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Roy at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Hemet Station, 951-791-3419.