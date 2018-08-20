Female Lobbyist Accuses State Sen. Joel Anderson of Threatening to Hit Her, Harassing Her at Sacramento Bar

State Sen. Joel Anderson is facing a legislative investigation after a female lobbyist accused him of threatening to “bitch slap” her and harassing her at a Capitol-area bar last week, sources say.

Stephanie Roberson, a lobbyist with the California Nurses Assn., filed a complaint with the Senate Rules Committee on Friday.

Anderson, a San Diego County Republican who is termed out this year, is currently running for a seat on the Board of Equalization, the state’s tax board. Anderson could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to a lobbyist who witnessed the encounter, Anderson first approached Roberson at another legislator’s fundraiser last Monday evening at the Diplomat Steakhouse, a restaurant and bar across the street from the state Capitol.

