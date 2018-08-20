I.E. Middle School Dean Accused of Trying to Solicit Teen for Sex, Sending Nude Photos: Police

The recently appointed dean of a middle school in Banning was arrested after sending nude photos of himself to, and trying to solicit sex with, a 14-year-old boy who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer, police said Monday.

An investigation began into 55-year-old Charles Patrick Mayer of Menifee when he initiated a conversation through a social media account and began chatting with someone he thought to be a teenage boy, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The account, however, is an undercover one used by detectives conducting various investigation, the release stated. Police were using it for an unrelated case when Mayer messaged.

Within a span of four to five days, Mayer — unaware he was chatting with detectives — allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the decoy, according to police.

He also asked the decoy to visit his home in Menifee for the weekend, where the suspect said they could “engage in sexual acts,” the release said.

Mayer was arrested when he went to the agreed upon meeting place in Rancho Cucamonga and was met by detectives around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

The suspect drove from his workplace, Nicolet Middle School, which is within the Banning Unified School District, according to the police.

A former teacher at the school, Mayer was recently appointed the dean of students for the 2018-19 school year, the release stated.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail. Mayer faces charges of sending harmful matter to a minor, arranging to meet a minor for sexual acts and contacting a minor with sexual intent, according to jail records.

His first scheduled court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Detectives have released the suspect’s photo amid concerns he possibly had sexual encounters with teen boys, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the We-Tip Hotline by dialing 1-800-78-CRIME.