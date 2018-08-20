× Kenley Jansen Struggles in His Return to Mound as Dodgers Lose 5-3

Kenley Jansen had waited 11 days for this moment, slogging through an excruciating stint on the disabled list because of a heart issue while his fellow relievers stumbled without him. His much-heralded return on Monday night was not what he or the Dodgers envisioned.

The closer took over in the ninth inning of a tie game and gave up home runs to the first two batters he faced, Jed Gyorko driving a shot to left-center and Matt Carpenter hitting his National League-leading 34th homer to center to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory before 42,404 in Dodger Stadium.

Jansen struck out two of the next four batters, but the damage was done. Closer Bud Norris threw a scoreless ninth for his 25th save, striking out Max Muncy during an 11-pitch at-bat for the first out, to help the Cardinals win for the 11th time in 13 games. The Dodgers fell 2 ½ games behind National League West co-leaders Colorado and Arizona.

The Dodgers had rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh, Muncy slapping a 103-mph full-count fastball from 21-year-old right-hander Jordan Hicks to left field for a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single that tied the score 3-3.

