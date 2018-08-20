× L.A. County Health Officials Issue Measles Warning After Infected Tourist Visits Santa Monica

Los Angeles County health officials issued a warning about the possibility of measles exposure in Santa Monica recently after an infected tourist visited the area earlier this month.

The tourist was infectious while visiting the city from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, the county’s Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday.

Over the three-day period, the individual was known to have visited the following six locations:

Sea Blue Hotel

Urth Café

Chez Jay Restaurant

Cora’s Coffee Shoppe

Ivy at the Shore restaurant

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel restaurant

The period of possible exposure at any of those venues has ended, and there is no current measles risk associated with those places, authorities said.

However, individuals who visited the six locations between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 — particularly those not vaccinated against the virus and anyone with a weakened immune system — could possibly be at risk of developing measles, according to the release.

The highly-contagious disease is spread between people through the respiratory route, the agency noted.

Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure, and include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, the release stated.

Health officials stressed that the best way to avoid becoming infected with measles is by getting vaccinated against it.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles,” said L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis. “People who may have been exposed to measles and who have not been immunized, may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease.”

More information about the measles, including the risk, symptoms and how to avoid becoming infected, can be found on the county’s health website.