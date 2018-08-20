L.A. County Sheriff’s Detectives Looking Into Report That Asia Argento Sexually Abused Teen Actor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday detectives are reaching out to a young actor and his attorney after the New York Times reported actress and director Asia Argento recently paid him in connection with an alleged sexual encounter in a Marina del Rey hotel room when he was 17.

Sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris said the department had not received a report on the alleged incident but was pursuing the matter by trying to interview the parties involved.

The New York Times said Argento, 42, settled a notice of intent to sue from Jimmy Bennett, who in 2004 played her son in a film, for $380,000 in the months after she publicly accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her. In California, the age of consent is 18. Bennett is now 22.

A source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that there was a negotiated settlement with Bennett after he leveled the claims against her last year.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.