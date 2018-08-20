Video Captures Rescue of Couple After Vehicle Is Submerged in Water in Long Beach

A Long Beach Fire Department captain captured video of lifeguards rescuing a couple who became stuck in their vehicle after it was submerged in water over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday when a pickup truck went “blasting” into the water from a parking lot near a dock in Long Beach, Capt. Jeff Jones explains in the video.

A man in the woman who were in the truck were eventually pulled out of the vehicle by lifeguards who responded to the scene. The woman is pulled out first and is helped to a boat as people gather around to watch, the video shows. The man, who was in the driver seat, is pulled out after.

The couple was treated at the scene and eventually released, Long Beach Fire Department officials tweeted after the incident Saturday.

The incident is under investigation.

LBFD Lifeguard units responded to reports of a submerged vehicle just after 1pm today. LIfeguard and vessel assist personnel arrived and made water entry and extricated an elderly couple from the vehicle. Couple was treated on scene and released. Accident under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OaSU2kZ1mV — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) August 19, 2018