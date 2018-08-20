Man Dies After Altercation With O.C. Sheriff’s Deputies in San Juan Capistrano

A man who had been behaving erratically at businesses in San Juan Capistrano on Monday died after an altercation with the deputies attempting to arrest him, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 32000 block of Camino Capistrano, in the area of the Plaza Del Obispo shopping center, where a man was reported to be exhibiting unstable behavior and entering and exiting businesses, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deputies attempted to arrest the man, described as being in his 20s. Officials did not specify what he was being detained on suspicion of.

The deputies deployed their stun guns after the subject resisted them, authorities said.

At some point, the man became unresponsive. Paramedics responded, and both they and the deputies administered CPR, officials said.

The subject was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. — about an hour after deputies made contact with him.

Coroner’s officials were working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Information on the man’s cause of death will not be released until the O.C. District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s homicide detectives have completed a full investigation of the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further details were available.