Mendocino Complex Fire, Largest in State History, Continues to Burn and Trigger More Evacuations

The Mendocino Complex fire — the largest wildfire in modern California history — continued to grow overnight into Monday, prompting evacuations in Glenn County.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order Sunday night for areas west of County Road 306 to the Lake County line, including the Mendocino National Forest area from the Colusa County line to County Road 308. Portions of Lake, Mendocino and Colusa counties remain under mandatory evacuation, according to Cal Fire.

The Ranch and River fires, which make up the complex fire, had burned 398,862 acres as of Monday morning. Firefighters treated the Ranch and River fires as one event, even though the two fires never merged.

The River fire is fully contained, but steep, inaccessible terrain, erratic winds and low humidity have made the Ranch blaze difficult to control, said Capt. Cary Wright, a Cal Fire spokesman.

