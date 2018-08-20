× Pedestrian Killed in Pacoima Crash: LAPD

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pacoima Monday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. at 9800 North San Fernando Rd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department found a man dead on the road. He is described as being about 50 years old.

The road was eventually cleared.

No further details about the incident have been released, but LAPD officials said the victim may have been hit by multiple vehicles.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.