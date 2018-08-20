Photos Show Man Who Man Tunneled His Way Into La Verne Store in Burglary: Police

A man committing burglary tunneled his way into a convenience store in La Verne early Monday morning, according to police, who posted photos to Facebook showing the suspect and a hole in the wall he apparently climbed through.

After a burglary alarm went off at Inland Dairy Store, located at the corner of White Avenue and First Street, police responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. Once there, the officers noticed a hole inside one of the walls of the store, police said in the Facebook post.

The suspect in the burglary, Rudy Mindiola of Pomona, was found while he was trying to hide from officers at the store, according to the post. He was detained and arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He was later released on $20,000 bond, police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Mindiola had tunneled his way into the business in order to steal, police said. Broken chips of wood could seen around the hole in the wall at the store, with a black metal gate visible within the hole.

A still from surveillance footage, included in the Facebook post, shows a man with a white cloth covering his face as his upper torso and head are seen poking out of an area between two fridges at the convenience store.

Just outside the store, officers found stolen property, some burglary tools and a mask, police said in the post.

No other details were given by police.