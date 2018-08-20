Pit Bull Thwarts Armed Robbery in Chicago After Witnesses Release Dog on Attacker

A pit bull helped thwart an armed robbery in Chicago after friends of the victims turned the dog loose on the suspect last Friday, authorities said.

Marshon Hannah, 18, is accused of pulling a gun on a man in a gated property in the Back of the Yards neighborhood during a robbery attempt, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reported on Monday, citing prosecutors.

But the victim’s friends saw what was happening and released a pit bull on Hannah, the station reported.

As the dog approached, Hannah tried pulling the trigger, but his gun apparently would not fire.

The pit bull then bit the high school senior, who again attempted to open fire, according to the Chicago Tribune. Although the gun clicked, not shots went off, the victims told police.

Hannah apparently tossed the gun, which was found and recovered by responding officers, WGN reported.

The suspect was already on probation for a juvenile armed robbery conviction.

He is being held on suspicion of armed robbery after a judge denied him bail, according to WGN.

