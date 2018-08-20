‘Strangest Call of the Weekend’: Police Find Snake in Santa Ana Home; Owner Sought

Police are trying to track down the owner of a python after the snake was found slithering inside a Santa Ana home over the weekend, spurring the “petrified” residents to call for help.

Officer Collins responded to the 900 block of South Main Street in the early morning hours of Saturday after dispatchers received a report of a python in the bathroom, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA on Monday.

Collins, who has personal experience with snakes, was able to capture the serpent, much to the residents’ relief, Bertagna said.

They expressed gratitude and appreciation to the officer after he got them out of the terrifying situation, the corporal added.

Santa Ana police tweeted about the incident on Monday morning, calling it the department’s “strangest call of the weekend.”

The tweet included a tongue-in-cheek photo of the snake in handcuffs being held by Collins.

Police said they were looking for the snake’s owner, but didn’t provide additional information. It was unclear how exactly the python got into the home.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Juan Flores contributed to this story.

