Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Man While on Walk in Costa Mesa: Police

A man was arrested after repeatedly stabbing another man who was out for a walk near a Costa Mesa park on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Costa Mesa Police Department issued a news release that identified the suspect as Gavin Christopherflo Delgardo Jr., 19, of Costa Mesa.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of Placentia Avenue and Fairview Park regarding a man lying in the roadway, according to the Police Department.

“The man was bleeding profusely from numerous stab and slash wounds to his torso,” the statement read.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he was later stable and continued to recover from his wounds, police said.

Detectives began their investigation and determined that the man was stabbed while walking in the 2400 block of Placentia Avenue, near Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park, and they later identified the alleged attacker, authorities stated.

Delgardo was arrested Friday evening in Costa Mesa. He was booked into the Orange County Men’s Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, officials said. Inmate records showed his bail was set at $500,000.

Investigators did not reveal a possible motive in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Costa Mesa Police Department Detective Maridakis at 714-754-5051.