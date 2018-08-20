Teen Fatally Shot Outside NorCal In-N-Out Was Trying to Protect Younger Sister, Friends Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside an In-N-Out in Lodi over the weekend, apparently while trying to protect his younger sister.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the restaurant, located on Kettleman Lane, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

“We had gone inside and all you hear is gunshots and everyone starts running inside and everyone is screaming and yelling, and I go outside to look for my sisters because both my sisters were there, and you just see him on the ground,” witness Kayla Appling told the station.

Appling identified the victim as 19-year-old Trever Seabourne and said the two had attended Tokay High School together.

She said they had been playing a game called Assassins with a group of friends when, according to police, a dispute broke out between two groups in the parking lot of the restaurant chain.

Police say it ended with 19-year-old Andres Valdivia firing several shots and Seabourne, who later died at the hospital.

“He was such an amazing person to be around and he didn’t deserve to die, Appling said. "No one deserves to be shot. He was just trying to have a good time with friends and people had to come along and ruin it."

Richard Rigmaden told KTXL he met Seabourne a year ago in Hawaii and they became best friends; he says Seabourne was protecting his younger sister before the deadly shots were fired.

“He posted on his Snapchat story that people were messing with his little sister and I swiped up asking him what was wrong, and he didn’t answer back." Rigmaden said. "But they didn’t have to kill him, didn’t have to shoot him."

Valdivia and 20-year-old Leonardo Alcantara were arrested shortly after the shooting during a high-risk stop in Stockton, according to police.

Valdivia was booked on suspicion of murder and weapons violations, while Alcantara faces accessory and weapons charges, the station reported.

“Now these parents have to bury their 19-year-old son who had so much to live for, and his little sister had to see it all happen," Appling said. "It’s just so sad."