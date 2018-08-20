Florida Stepfather, Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen for a Year Threatened Voodoo to Keep Her Quiet

Two men, including a pastor, were recently arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl over the course of a year in Lauderhill, Florida, and then threatening her with voodoo rituals if she told anyone.

Avo Roker, 32, and Ricardo Strachan, 40, face various charges in the case, the Miami Herald reported.

Authorities said Roker introduced the victim, his stepdaughter, to Strachan at church and they both allegedly had sex with her multiple times for about a year.

Strachan used to preach at the Prophetic Worshippers International Church and allegedly had sex with her more than 36 times between January and December of 2016.

Authorities arrested Strachan last Wednesday, while Roker was taken into custody Saturday, according to Broward County inmate records.

Strachan is being held on a $100,000 bond on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor between the ages of 12 and 16 years old, jail records showed.

Roker, who has been jailed without bond, faces charges of sexual assault by a person with custodial authority on a victim over the age of 12 and under 18, according to inmate records.

He’s accused of having sex with her more than 65 times from December 2015 to December 2016, the Miami Herald reported.

Strachan is also accused of having the victim steal clothes that would be used in voodoo rituals if she told anyone about the crimes.