Reckless Drivers Takeover Streets in Willowbrook, Compton; Several Vehicles Impounded

Reckless drivers doing doughnuts in front of crowds of spectators took over intersections in Willowbrook and Compton overnight Sunday.

At least 100 vehicles blocked the intersection of South Broadway at West 135th Street in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball said.

Authorities arrived at the scene quickly and ordered tow trucks to begin removing vehicles from the area.

Five vehicles were towed as a result of the incident, Kimball said.

Video showed multiple vehicles simultaneously doing doughnuts in the intersection.

One of the vehicles ended up with a shattered driver’s window following the event.

Witnesses said the window was broken when the car struck one of the onlookers, who managed to walk away.

Authorities have not confirmed the account of someone being struck in the incident.

A short time later, authorities say another street takeover took place in Compton.

Hundreds of vehicles there blocked an intersection in the unincorporated West Compton area about 1 a.m. Monday morning.

CHP Sgt. Rafael Rivera said authorities are cracking down on drivers helping to block the roads.

“They will be cited for aiding and abetting and the vehicles will be towed if they’re blocking the roadway,” Rivera said.

Tow trucks removed eight vehicles from the scene in Compton, Rivera said.