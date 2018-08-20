Warrant Confirms Man Detained En Route to Hospital With Pregnant Wife in San Bernardino Is Wanted for Murder in Mexico

An immigrant in the U.S. illegally who was detained by federal officers in San Bernardino last week while heading to the hospital with his pregnant wife is one of three men listed in an arrest warrant for a 2006 murder in Mexico.

Joel Arrona-Lara is wanted in connection with the killing of Miguel Ángel Morales Rodríguez, alias “El Garcia,” according to the arrest warrant, which was provided by a law enforcement official who is not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

The warrant includes photos of Arrona-Lara, as well as his wife’s name and those of his parents. The other two men listed in the warrant are Julio Cesar Arrona-Lara, alias “El Chikis,” and Roberto Arrona-Lara, alias “El Rigo.”

All men share identical surnames, but their relationship is unclear.

