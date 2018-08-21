Actress Asia Argento Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Involving Teen Actor

Posted 9:48 AM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:50AM, August 21, 2018

Italian actress Asia Argento poses as she arrives on May 19, 2018 for the closing ceremony and the screening of the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Asia Argento on Tuesday denied allegations that she sexually assaulted a young actor when he was 17 but acknowledged that a settlement was paid to him to avoid a public spectacle.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with [Jimmy] Bennett,” Argento said in a statement issued to the Guardian and the Huffington Post.

Argento responded to a story published by the New York Times that said she had sex with and performed a sex act on Bennett at a Marina del Rey hotel in November 2013, when he was 17. The story, which was based on leaked documents, said that Argento paid Bennett $380,000 for photos of them together in the room. That sum was paid after Bennett’s lawyer filed a notice of intent to sue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the allegation of sex with a minor.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories