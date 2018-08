Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Northridge man said he intervened when he saw a man attempting to lure a teenage girl into his car by pretending to be an Uber driver near the CSU Northridge campus. The 17-year-old victim said the driver was persistent, but drove off after being pressed for his credentials.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 21, 2018.