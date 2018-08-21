× Candidates Line up to Replace Former L.A. Unified School Board Member Ref Rodriguez

The Los Angeles school board has yet to set a special election date to fill the seat of Ref Rodriguez, who resigned in July, but potential candidates are lining up to take a spot that could shift the balance of power.

The six remaining board members are expected to set the election date at their Tuesday meeting. March 5 is likely, with a runoff if necessary on May 14. The board also will discuss whether to appoint a replacement to fill the District 5 seat until a new board member is elected.

Rodriguez resigned July 23, the day he pleaded guilty to one felony and three misdemeanors for political money laundering.

The portion of the district that he represents zigzags from Los Feliz and Eagle Rock to the cities of southeast Los Angeles County.

