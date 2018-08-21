Sushi Roku surprised Ginger with some delicious dishes to celebrate her birthday. Their chefs created a beautiful plate to showcase some of Sushi Roku’s most signature cold and hot dishes including the Spicy Tuna Cut Roll, Wagyu Gyoza, Japanese Seafood Bouillabaisse, Sushi Matsu, and Roasted Salmon & Kale Chips. Sushi Roku has locations in Santa Monica, Old Town Pasadena, and Newport Beach’s Fashion Island. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
Celebrating Ginger’s Birthday With Sushi Roku
