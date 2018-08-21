Family Remembers ‘Loving’ 18-Year-Old Killed at Santa Ana Street Party as Investigators Search for Leads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members are speaking out about the 18-year-old fatally stabbed during an unauthorized street party in Santa Ana over the weekend as police continue to search for a suspect in the case.

Andrew Loera was set to start classes at Santa Ana College this week, with the goal of eventually becoming a police officer. He had even just purchased a used car to get himself to and from school, his older sister, Arisdelssy Loera, told KTLA.

But his life was cut short around midnight on Sunday, when he and a friend were attacked at a gathering in the cul-de-sac at 2000 South Eastwood Avenue. The street party, held in an industrial area, was organized on social media, his sister said.

Arisdelssy said she was told there was some sort of argument, "which led to (Andrew) and his friend being stabbed by a group of 10 or more people."

Police have not released information on what led up to the violence. As officers arrived at the unsanctioned event that night, fleeing partygoers notified them that there were injured teens at the end of the cul-de-sac.

Both Andrew and his friend were taken to the hospital. Andrew died there, while his friend has since been released.

Arisdelssy said dealing with his death has been "really hard, because I never imagined this happening. I never imagined my world where he wouldn't be there."

She described her younger brother as a big teddy bear. "He was loving, he was caring," she said.

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his memorial costs, Arisdelssy wrote that he was also a "great athlete and student with great aspirations for his future."

In addition to Arisdelssy, Andrew leaves behind his mother, a little brother and a little sister, the latter of whom he was like a father figure to.

"I left to Santa Cruz a couple years ago to go to school, and he took on the parent role for my little sister," Arisdelssy told KTLA. "He made sure she got to bed on time, and he was pretty responsible."

Investigators have been scouring industrial complex where the party occurred for clues that could lead them to Andrew's killer, but a suspect has yet to be identified in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Santa Ana homicide detectives at 714-245-8390. Anonymous tips may be submitted via O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.