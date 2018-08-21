Teenage Boy Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire on Crowd in Inglewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gunman who opened fire Monday night into a group of people in Inglewood struck a teenage boy who police say was not the intended target.

The shooting took place about 6:42 p.m. when a person fired multiple rounds in the 3200 block of West 112th Street, Inglewood Police Department Sgt. Meeks said.

It was unclear if the teen was standing with the group or was outside another home in the residential area when he was shot.

The boy was struck in the lower body and taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, Meeks said.

Authorities initially said the boy was 13 years old but later could not confirm the victim's age.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random but said the victim was not the intended target.

No other injuries were reported, Meeks said.

The gunman fled from the scene on foot after the shooting.

Police Tuesday morning served a search warrant at the home of a person of interest near where the shooting took place.

Authorities said the area is known for gang activity, but it was still unclear if this shooting was gang related.

Police were talking to witnesses in hopes of getting a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Inglewood Police Department.