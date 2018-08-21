Jerry’s Soda Shoppe and De Soto Pharmacy in Canoga Park Closing Its Doors

Jerry's Soda Shop and De Soto Pharmacy in Canoga Park is serving up its last scoops of ice cream and root beer floats before closing for good Tuesday evening. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 21.