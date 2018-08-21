BREAKING: Manafort Convicted on 8 Charges, Mistrial Declared for 10 Others

Kids and Language-Based Learning Disabilities With Dr. Daniel Franklin

Posted 12:25 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, August 21, 2018

Dr. Daniel Franklin visited the KTLA Morning News set to discuss issues surrounding language-based learning disabilites with anchors Frank Buckley and Lu Parker.  He is featured in a documentary entitled "Unteachable."