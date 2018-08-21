Man Shot at by Officer in Westlake Neighborhood Was Armed With Handgun, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police opened fire on a man they say was armed with a handgun in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles Monday night.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. when officers conducting crime suppression stopped a black man on a bike near the intersection of South Lake Street and Ocean View Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

During the stop, the man produced a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Ramirez said.

The man, who was not struck by the gunfire, fled the scene on foot and was caught on 3rd Street not far from the initial incident.

Authorities recovered a handgun and took the man to a local hospital after he complained of pain, Ramirez said.

It was unclear what prompted officers to initially stop the man, but Ramirez said they were there because it is a high crime area.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, Ramirez said. “When we have an officer-involved shooting, sometimes targets are not hit … fortunately for us nobody was injured,” he said.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, which is under investigation, Ramirez said.