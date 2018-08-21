Marijuana Sold by Merced County Teen From Her Bedroom Was Supplied by Parents: Authorities

A teenage girl who sold marijuana out of her bedroom was using her gun-toting parents as her suppliers, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant on the home of Jose Reyes Martinez, 44, and his wife in Delhi, Calif., where they found 80 pounds of packaged marijuana and a dozen large plants along with two firearms, officials said on Facebook.

The packaged weed was found in the master bedroom closet alongside a loaded AK-47, deputies said. A makeshift greenhouse in the backyard held a dozen large plants, authorities said.

“During the investigation deputies learned the 15-year-old daughter was given marijuana from her mother to use and sell from her bedroom,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies located packaged marijuana for sale, marijuana edibles and other items associated with the sales and use of marijuana belonging to the daughter.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.