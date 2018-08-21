× Maywood Mayor Convicted of Cruelty to Dog

A jury convicted the Mayor of Maywood Tuesday of animal cruelty for failing to care for his gravely ill pit bull mix.

Ramon Medina, also known as Ramon Medina Mojarro, was found guilty of one count of animal cruelty and one count of failure to care for an animal, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a written statement.

He faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail when he returns to court for sentencing on Sept. 7.

The incident took place in February of 2015, before Medina was elected mayor, prosecutors said. It involved a dog named “Hershey,” which lived at the auto shop Mojarro runs.

The animal was brought to a Downey animal shelter, the D.A.’s office statement said. “”According to evidence presented at trial, she was emaciated, had severe muscle wasting, couldn’t walk or eat and had to be euthanized.”

It was determined the dog had a chronic illness and had been suffering for “a long period of time,” but had not been taken for veterinary care, the D.A.’s office statement said.

Medina’s auto shop was also the site of a federal search warrant earlier this year.

Officials declined to discuss the case, other than to say it was related to corruption.

Medina said at the time that he had done nothing illegal and would cooperate with the investigation.