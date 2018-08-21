× Missing Hiker Found Dead in Hot Springs Near Apple Valley; Brother Rescued: SBSD

Search and rescue crews found one man alive and his brother dead after they were reported missing over the weekend at a popular hot springs in the Apple Valley area, authorities said Tuesday.

Everado Mercado, 31, went hiking with his brother to the Deep Creek Hot Springs on Sunday, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The area is located in the San Bernardino National Forest, along the Pacific Coast Trail.

The victim went into one of the large pools, and at some point, the surviving brother was unable to find him, the release stated.

Mercado started looking for his brother, enlisting other hikers in the area to aid in the search. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful and the man was reported missing.

Apparently at some point, Mercado was also listed as missing, as deputies indicated in the release that they organized a search for both brothers.

On Monday, Mercado was found alive and airlifted out of the area, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and dehydration.

Members of the search and rescue team later found a man dead in the hot springs, floating face down, the release stated.

Authorities have not identified him, but they believe he is Mercado’s brother, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A cause of death has also not been determined and is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective W. Doemner by dialing 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.